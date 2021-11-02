Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are searching for 22-year-old Ty’Shauwn Bryant, suspected of shooting a woman more than a year ago. He becomes the third person charged in the death of Christina Moore, killed as she slept in her Dothan home.

Police say information they received last week implicates Bryant. “We don’t ever stop our investigations and we continue trying to make the best case we can,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4 on Monday.

Moore was shot on September 6, 2020, in a barrage of gunfire that riddled her South Lena Street home. Police are confident she was not the intended target.

“Christina Moore contributed nothing to her death,” Owens said. He would not speculate on who the gunmen intended to kill.

This is not Bryant’s first brush with the law. In 2018, Dothan police charged him with shooting into an occupied building, but a judge dismissed that case because witnesses refused to cooperate.

In the death of Ms. Moore, he faces one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Also charged in Moore’s death are Dontavion McCree and Phillip Barkley, Junior, who await trial.

Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous, per Owens.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

