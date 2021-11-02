Advertisement

Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept

Gunfire riddled her home; police say gunmen intended to kill another person.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are searching for 22-year-old Ty’Shauwn Bryant, suspected of shooting a woman more than a year ago. He becomes the third person charged in the death of Christina Moore, killed as she slept in her Dothan home.

Police say information they received last week implicates Bryant. “We don’t ever stop our investigations and we continue trying to make the best case we can,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4 on Monday.

Moore was shot on September 6, 2020, in a barrage of gunfire that riddled her South Lena Street home. Police are confident she was not the intended target.

“Christina Moore contributed nothing to her death,” Owens said. He would not speculate on who the gunmen intended to kill.

This is not Bryant’s first brush with the law. In 2018, Dothan police charged him with shooting into an occupied building, but a judge dismissed that case because witnesses refused to cooperate.

In the death of Ms. Moore, he faces one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Also charged in Moore’s death are Dontavion McCree and Phillip Barkley, Junior, who await trial.

Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous, per Owens.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Shooting death investigation underway in Geneva County
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger

Latest News

Ty'Shauwn Markise Bryant booking photo
WTVY: Lena Street murder, third suspect sought
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 1, 2021
Geneva County
WTVY - Geneva County investigation
The crowd at the National Peanut Festival
Preparations for The Peanut Festival