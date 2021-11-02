Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering free virtual memory screenings

AFA is offering free, virtual memory screenings every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through its...
AFA is offering free, virtual memory screenings every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through its National Memory Screening Program.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging everyone to be proactive about their brain health by getting a memory screening.

AFA is offering free, virtual memory screenings (conducted one on one through secure videoconference technology) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through its National Memory Screening Program. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484 or clicking here. The program is open to everyone. There are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

“Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for everyone, even if you aren’t experiencing memory problems,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO.  “Just as we get regular screenings for other parts of our bodies, we should all be getting a regular check up from the neck up. If you haven’t gotten screened yet, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is the perfect time.”

Memory screenings are conducted by a trained professional and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. Results are provided and explained at the end of the screening, which normally takes 10-15 minutes. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

Early detection of memory issues is important. Memory problems could be caused by a number of medical conditions, including vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, urinary tract infections, and depression, which are treatable or curable. If the memory problem is the result of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection may enable the person to begin treatment and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their health, legal and financial plans.

