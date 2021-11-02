Advertisement

Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women.

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was ousted in a unanimous order filed Friday by the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Following a trial, the panel found that he violated five judicial ethics rules including failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the court system.

Complaints against Jinks included claims that he watched and shared sexually inappropriate videos and said George Floyd “got what he deserved” when an officer in Minnesota murdered him.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified

Latest News

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
WTVY Wx Logo
Changes Are On The Way
Car show to raise funds for local nonprofit
SALVATION ARMY
Dale County Salvation Army is facing shortages
Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan