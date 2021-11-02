Affordable after-school program recruiting students

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many families continue to struggle due to changes brought on by COVID-19.

The City of Dothan is trying to help by offering an affordable after-school program for students between the ages of 6 and 12.

Dothan Leisure Services says they have plenty of spots available for interested families.

The inexpensive program is $40 a month per child, but $20 a month with free or reduced lunch waiver or Medicaid.

A snack and meal are just two things students will be provided.

Other activities include:

“Homework assistance, arts and crafts throughout the day, and then tons of fun activities,” explains John Milner, Assistant Recreation Program Coordinator. “We have playgrounds right by all of our centers, so every single day they’re gonna get sun and fun activities outdoors.”

The program runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday after school throughout the year.

Parents can call one of the three preferred locations: Westgate Recreation Center, Andrew Belle Community Center, or Wiregrass Recreation Center to register.

