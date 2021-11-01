Wiregrass Toys For Tots Registration and Drive prepare

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Wiregrass 2-1-1.

(Press Release) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 15th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,400 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts from the Toys for Tots program.

If you have not already signed up your kids for a Christmas toys program and, if you are a resident of Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, or Houston County with children between the ages of 0 – 12 years of age and would like to sign them up for this year’s Toys For Tots program, dial 2-1-1 (toll free) on your phone or 1-888-421-1266. A 2-1-1 Community Resource Specialist will review the qualifications with you and let you know when and where to sign up your children. Interested families should call soon. Sign-up dates and times vary but registration will end Thursday, November 18th. There will be no make-up dates after registration has completed.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during the year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children who may not have had the opportunity of receiving gifts. The primary goal is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to these children and to motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

If you would like to donate to this year’s Toys for Tots program or be a drop off location for donated NEW toys only, go to thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.

