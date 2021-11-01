Where things stand as jury selection enters 3rd week in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - As jury selection enters its 10th day Monday in the trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, some potential jurors questioned so far have said he was “racially profiled.”

Others have said he was singled out “due to his color” by the white men who chased and shot the jogger with close family ties to the CSRA.

The statements came in response to blunt questions about race from prosecutors and defense attorneys who are trying to seat an impartial jury in the coastal Georgia town of Brunswick.

The comments could signal trouble for defense attorneys.

Several of the prospective jurors have been deemed qualified to remain in the pool from which a final jury will be chosen.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael are accused of chasing down Arbery and shooting him. They said they thought he was a burglar, while his family sys he was just jogging.

Also charged in the murder is the McMichaels’ neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the incident on video.

Charged separately is the woman who was district attorney at the time, accused of shielding the suspects from prosecution.

Court will be back in session at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Glynn County Courthouse, and marks the start of the third week of the jury selection process.

From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan (WRDW)

Each day so far, potential jurors are asked questions to narrow down the potential juror pool. The number attorneys are looking to reach is 64.

After two weeks, they have identified 55 potential jurors, which will eventually be narrowed down to the final 12 jurors and four alternates.

Dr. Bruce Mallard, associate professor of political science at Savannah State University, says this phase is all about strategy from the prosecution and defense. Once they get to the grand total of the 64 potential jurors they are looking for, they will go into much more specific questioning to get to the final panel of jurors.

“I think it is possible now that they have a smaller pool. They have done some research on the jurors, they have probably given them a more detailed questionnaire. There is a questionnaire they fill out first that is pretty brief ... are you related to anybody in the courtroom? Do you live next door to the judge? Then, it gets fairly specific about some political inclinations, opinions and philosophies,” said Mallard.

Each side gets a certain number of jurors they can eliminate either with cause or without cause, but Dr. Mallard says they will be cautious to use those strikes because once you have dismissed a juror you might not be able to dismiss someone else later.

The family of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery says they want justice after he was shot multiple times and killed while jogging Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia. ((Source: Arbery Family/WJXT/CNN))

This process of narrowing down potential jurors is expected to happen this week. On Monday, they will still be working to get to 64 potential jurors. They need to identify nine more before they can head into the final selection phase before the trial actually begins.

Abery’s death fueled nationwide protests over the slayings of Black people by white police officers — Gregory McMichael was a former police officer — and there were concerns that charges weren’t pursued until the video went viral and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

The case brought about changes in the state’s citizens’ arrest law, which the McMichaels cited as a justification for their actions.

Arbery is buried near Waynesboro.

From reports by WTOC, WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press