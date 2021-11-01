Advertisement

Wallace College lifts mask mandate

Wallace Community College
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning November 7th, Wallace Community College’s mask mandate will be lifted for the first time since the semester began.

The college is basing their decisions off of guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Since Alabama’s positivity rate has decreased, the college has dropped to moderate risk for virus transmission, prompting Wallace to turn from a mask mandate to masks being “strongly encouraged.”

Taylor Wheeler, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Wallace College expresses, “The college would encourage all employees or students that if they feel it’s appropriate for their health to wear a mask, to continue to do so.”

Wallace will continue monitoring COVID-19 numbers and make adjustments to the mask policy if necessary.

