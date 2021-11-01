Advertisement

Visiting Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida Preview

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The time has come once again, athletes all across the country are getting ready to pack up their running shoes and head to Panama City Beach.

The annual IRONMAN competition is just a week away.

The event will hold its 23rd race on November 6th.

Our area holds the second oldest IRONMAN competition in the united states.

Second only to IRONMAN Lake Placid, New York, which originated back in 1999.

Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida Race Director Ben Rausa expects over 24 to 26 hundred athletes.

He says preparing for this competition takes a lot of support.

He says with this event, the saying it takes a village, takes on a whole new meaning.

”It takes an enormous amount of support for each athlete. From their families to their friends to their coaches. It’s a dedicated year to accomplish this, in most cases a bucket list item. That they’ve been trying to do for a while,” Rausa said.

Rausa says the primary focus of the race this year will be geared not only to the athletes but to the surrounding community.

They will look to add a big change in the bike course that will help alleviate a lot of traffic later on race day.

