Shooting death investigation underway in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting death in the Chancellor Community of Geneva County.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkison confirmed to WTVY that 22-year-old Deavontia Demarius WIlkerson was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. today. Adkison says that Wilkerson died from multiple gunshot wounds at 1609 New Hope Road.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed that the shooting is being treated as a homicide at this time. Helms is going to speak with the media Monday morning and hopes to provide additional details at that time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation are also assisting.

