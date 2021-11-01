Quiet Start To The Week

SYNOPSIS – A tranquil weather pattern continues for the new week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 70s. Cloudiness will increase later in the week with a push of cooler air for Friday and the weekend. The bulk of the rain later Thursday into Friday may stay just south and east of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 72° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible at night southeast. Low: 54° High: 71° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

