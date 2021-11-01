Preparations for The Peanut Festival

We’re days away from the start of the national peanut festival! Already the fairgrounds are packed with people. Vendors were let in this morning to start setting up.

The festival is an event they’ve planned for the past year. And for organizers behind one the biggest tourism events in south Alabama, the next four days are all about ensuring it’s success.

David Butterfield, national peanut festival manager said, ... “My team will be running over meeting them taking them to their booth spaces making sure they have what they need for electrical and water outlet needs and come mid-week on Wednesday the inside vendors will start pouring in on the alfa building and there’s 80 plus vendors in there.”

The festival opens Friday and runs until the 14th. Be sure to stop by the News 4′s booth for games and prizes.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.