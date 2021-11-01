He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Newton man will spend 54 months in prison for causing a deadly wreck in Dothan. Christopher Britt Hamm, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges, avoiding a trial that had been set Monday.

Hamm admitted he drove intoxicated on April 5, 2019 and failed to stop at a red light along West Main Street near Flowers Hospital. The collision killed 57-year-old Richard Lane Williford and severely injured his wife, Patricia Richburg Williford.

Hamm will serve five years’ probation following his release from prison. Because he received a split sentence, Hamm is not eligible for parole or early release.

He will begin his sentence Friday, according to records.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.