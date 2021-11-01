Advertisement

He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound

Christopher Britt Hamm, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges, avoiding a trial that had been set Monday
Christopher Britt booking photo.
Christopher Britt booking photo.(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Newton man will spend 54 months in prison for causing a deadly wreck in Dothan. Christopher Britt Hamm, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges, avoiding a trial that had been set Monday.

Hamm admitted he drove intoxicated on April 5, 2019 and failed to stop at a red light along West Main Street near Flowers Hospital. The collision killed 57-year-old Richard Lane Williford and severely injured his wife, Patricia Richburg Williford.

Hamm will serve five years’ probation following his release from prison. Because he received a split sentence, Hamm is not eligible for parole or early release.

He will begin his sentence Friday, according to records.

