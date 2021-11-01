“God Did This, Stop the Violence” event brings community together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During a time when violence seems high, the community remains resilient and is coming together to put a stop to it.

This afternoon the fourth annual “God Did This, Stop the Violence Community Day” was held. Families and friends gathered at Fairlane Park to enjoy vendors, food, and some treats for the Halloween edition of the event. Dothan Police Department was there along with churches and several non-profits.

Derrick Oliver, volunteer, said togetherness was the goal and it was accomplished.

“When the community comes together, it becomes a beautiful thing, and so that is literally what we are trying to do is make this the norm and not the violence the norm,” Oliver said.

Organizers look forward to continuing the event next year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

