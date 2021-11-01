Geneva gears up for 7th annual “Stop & Shop”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva is gearing up for their 7th annual “Stop & Shop.” This year there are 11 stores participating.

Each store will be offering discounts or door prizes. Shoppers must get a map from any of the participating stores, get it stamped at all of the stops and can turn it in at their last stop to be eligible for the grand prize drawing. The prize is typically valued at over one-thousand dollars.

They are adding a new addition this year: secret shoppers. These secret shoppers will be out and about to give out prizes from a local business to participating shoppers.

This year business owners are ready for fun, but the mission behind the event remains: to showcase the small businesses in Geneva.

“We want everyone to know that they can come to Geneva and spend the day,” Shelby Danley, owner of Willow House boutique, said. “They can come shop our shops and eat at our restaurants. We have a variety of different businesses that do not compete with each other, we do believe community over competition, and we know that when one of us does well, we all do well.”

The stop and shop will be this upcoming Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This years participating shops:

Nonna Jo’s Nook

Willow House Boutique

Downtown Geneva Antiques

Bob & Carol’s Antiques

The Shoppe

Merle Norman Studio/Salon

Graceful Rays Coffee

New 2 You

Faithful Dixie

Magnolia Grace Clothing Co.

The Gin

