Fall Severe Weather Season

WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tornado season officially starts today for the state of Alabama. The season takes up seven months out of the year starting November 1st and ending May 31st. According to the National Weather Service November ranks the 3rd highest month for tornados in Alabama. Thirty percent of tornado related deaths happen during fall severe weather season. There is no better time to make a plan than now.

Remember the difference between watch and warning:

Watch- conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop

Warning- a tornado has formed or is close to forming. TAKE SHELTER!

The best place to be during a tornado is to be on the lowest floor of a structure with as many walls between you and the outside. A helmet, whistle, and hard sole shoes are recommended for each person. Another essential is the 4warn weather app that is free to download in your phones app store.

