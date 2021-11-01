Chilly start to the morning
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning, as we head into the afternoon hours temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 70s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow more of the same but a little warmer, as we move into the middle of the week we will stay warm. Our next cold front approaches Thursday bringing with it a chance of showers and some cooler temperarures just in time for the weekend.
TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds N 5 mph 0%
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds Light N 0%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%
THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 76° 20%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 74° 0%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
