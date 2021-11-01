Advertisement

Braves do ‘Goode’; Former Alabama Football player with ALS treated to two World Series games

By Georgia Chambers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - The Atlanta Braves organization treated former Alabama Football Player and North Alabama native Kerry Goode to two World Series games this past weekend!

Many of you know about Kerry and his fight with ALS. Friends started a GoFundMe to raise money to get Kerry to a World Series game. The Braves organization itself took matters into its own hands, providing him with tickets for two games. Money from the GoFundMe will be repurposed.

Below are some photos of Kerry at the games.

Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)
Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)
Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
Draw for First Dothan Turkey Classic
Draw for 1st Dothan Turkey Classic