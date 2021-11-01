Advertisement

Alabama State announces change in head football coach

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head football coach.

On Monday, ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable announced Donald Hill-Eley would no longer serve in the head coach position.

Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Cable said.

Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons while at ASU, including 3-4 this season following a loss in the Magic City Classic on Saturday. He took over the program in the fall of 2017 after an 0-5 start, leading the Hornets to a 5-1 record in their final six games of that season.

