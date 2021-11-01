After-school program benefits students

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Students at Abbeville Elementary School are staying after, working closely with a teacher and online reading programs, to get ahead on their reading comprehension.

Around 60 kindergarten through sixth graders are taking advantage of AES’s after-school reading program.

For an hour Monday through Thursday, students are getting additional practice in small-group settings.

Focused instruction includes phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency and reading comprehension.

“This gives us an opportunity to build the readers that we need here at Abbeville Elementary School,” explains Tameka Hicks, Principal of Abbeville Elementary. “We all know that, of course, if they can’t read, of course that’s gonna pose a problem in all the academic areas. So, we’re not only building those readers for academic purposes, but we’re also preparing them for the future.”

The after-school program began last week and will run throughout the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

