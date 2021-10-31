UPDATE: One dead in Gadsden County plane crash

UPDATE: The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one fatality following a Sunday plane crash.

According to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency is investigating a crash involving a Vans RV-4 aircraft. According to the Vans Aircraft website, the RV-4 holds two people and can be homebuilt from a kit.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small plane crashed into a wooded area of rural Gadsden County Sunday, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

A GCSO spokesperson confirmed the crash, but couldn’t provide any information on any potential injuries.

The crash reportedly happened near Glen Julia and Atwater Roads in Western Gadsden County. Initial reports of the incident came in before 1:30 p.m.

