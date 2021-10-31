Advertisement

One dead in Florida plane crash

The crash site is in western Gadsden County, about 30 miles west of Tallahassee, or about 65 southeast of Dothan.
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -One person is dead from a small plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon. The crash site is in western Gadsden County, about 30 miles west of Tallahassee, or about 65 southeast of Dothan.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to crash to WCTV, a television station affiliated with News 4, but did not immediately provide additional information.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
A gun and police tape.
UPDATE: Dothan man charged with murder in Abbeville shooting
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Abbeville police investigating deadly shooting
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

Golf cart parade
WTVY - Golf Cart Parade
Thousands of fans enjoy the Magic City Classic
Thousands of fans enjoy 80th annual Magic City Classic
Hidden Lakes East held the first ever Halloween golf cart parade.
Hidden Lake neighborhood hosts first ever golf cart parade
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton