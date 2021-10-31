One dead in Florida plane crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -One person is dead from a small plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon. The crash site is in western Gadsden County, about 30 miles west of Tallahassee, or about 65 southeast of Dothan.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to crash to WCTV, a television station affiliated with News 4, but did not immediately provide additional information.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.