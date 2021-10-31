No. 18 Auburn defeats No. 10 Ole Miss

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers took down the Ole Miss Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense finished the night with 483 total yards.

This is Auburn’s sixth straight win over Ole Miss.

The Tigers strike first. In the opening drive, Nix keeps the ball and carries it 11-yards to get Auburn on the board.

The Rebels get on the board with a 29-yard field goal from kicker Caden Costa.

The Tigers answer before the quarter ends. Running back Tank Bigsby carries the ball to the endzone to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Auburn had the lead 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

With 8:19 to go in the second quarter, running back Snoop Conner takes the ball 13-yards to get the Rebels’ first touchdown of the night.

The Tigers answer back. Nix keeps the ball and takes it seven-yards to advance Auburn’s lead.

But, Ole Miss strikes. Quarterback Matt Corral keeps it and runs 11-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers strike back. Nix hooks up with running back Jarquez Hunter for the Auburn score.

Auburn had the lead 28-17 heading into halftime.

At the half, the Tigers offense had 267 total yards at the end of the first half. Nix had 150 passing yards and one touchdown, while Bigsby had 94 rushing yards, one touchdown and averaged over six-yards per carry.

Both teams got a field goal in the second half, and that was all the scoring left in the game.

Auburn defeated Ole Miss 31-20.

Nix finished the night with 276 passing yards and one touchdown.

Bigsby had 141 rushing yard, one touchdown and averaged over six-yards per carry.

The Rebels offense finished with 463 total yards.

The Tigers are now 6-2 in the season and 3-1 in conference play. They’ll head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies next Saturday.

