No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive back Christopher Smith, right, after scrambling for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia and its top-ranked defense dominated Florida in the annual rivalry known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns off turnovers in a 12-play sequence that turned a close game into a lopsided affair and propelled the Bulldogs to a 34-7 victory. Georgia won its 12th consecutive game since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.

Florida managed no points, 11 first downs and 214 yards through three quarters.

