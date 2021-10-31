Advertisement

Hidden Lake East neighborhood hosts first ever golf cart parade

Hidden Lakes East held the first ever Halloween golf cart parade.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hidden Lake East neighborhood is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday afternoon they held their first ever golf cart parade.

People wore costumes, but also dressed their golf carts in costumes and handed out treats to those in the neighborhood.

Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Van made an appearance, along with a bat and others getting into the Halloween spirit.

Hidden Lake is a golf cart based community and Kim McGainey said it is exciting to see everyone bring their own imagination to life.

“I think it’s just having community come together and have fun and ways for us to meet one another and bring some fun to the kids,” McGainey said.

The neighborhood plans to make this an annual event.

