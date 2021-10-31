Advertisement

Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9)...
Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jamyest Williams scored on a 23-yard run with 26 seconds remaining to lift Georgia State to a 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern.

Williams’ decisive touchdown came barely one minute after Georgia Southern’s Logan Wright had tied the score on a 9-yard run with 1:39 left in the fourth. In a game in which the teams would combine for more than 850 yards total offense, the score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter. With 11:19 remaining, Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg scored on a 3-yard run to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead that stood up until the final two minutes.

