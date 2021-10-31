Fall Weather is Here

SYNOPSIS- A beautiful week ahead with temperatures in the 70s during the day and dropping to the 50s overnight. Did some one say fall? We can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies most of the week. Temperatures drop into the 60s over the weekend just in time for the peanut festival.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 50°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 74. Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 52°. Light N 5

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 76°

FRI: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 57° High: 75°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10kts Seas 2-4 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.