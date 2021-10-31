Advertisement

Biden’s job rating sinks below 50% a year before midterms

(Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Reporter-News via Reuters Co)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A majority of Americans now disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job as president, according to NBC News.

The new poll showed that 42% of Americans approve of Biden job performance but 54% disapprove. The survey also found that seven in ten adults, including half Democrats, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The new approval rating is seven points lower than it was in August. Compare that to his disapproval rating which increased six points since August.

Biden’s approval in this poll is lower than any other modern first-year president at a similar point in time, with one key exception of Donald Trump whose approval rating was just 37% in fall 2017.

These new numbers come a year before the midterm elections begin. The election will be a big test for Biden and the results will impact the last two years of his first term as president.

According to the poll, 47% of registered voters say they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 45% of voters say they want Republicans in charge. This number is unchanged since August. The GOP also has more enthusiastic voters with 69% of Republicans expressing high levels of interest in the midterms compared to Democrats’ 58%.

