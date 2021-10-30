UPDATE: Dothan man charged with murder in Abbeville shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says in a news release that murder charges have been filed in a shooting Friday night.

“On October 29, 2021 at approximately 7:18pm Abbeville Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the Girard Court Apartments. Once on scene officers located a male subject who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Henry County Coroner Derek Wright and later identified as Willie James Davis Jr, 45 from Ft. Gaines Georgia.

The scene was secured and information was gathered that the alleged gunman had fled on foot. The Henry County Task Force was paged out to investigate and process the scene as well as the Henry County SWAT Team and the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 team from Ventress prison to aid in the apprehension.

After a 4 hour manhunt units were able to track and apprehend Bruce Edward Weems 23, from Dothan Al. Mr. Weems was arrested and charged with murder and is being held in the Henry County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

“I would like to thank all involved for the quick response, professionalism, and dedication that was shown during this incident. Both the Henry County Taskforce and Henry County SWAT teams are comprised of members from both Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriffs Office. Tonight is a prime example of how beneficial the working relationship between Sheriff Will Maddox, his department, and the Abbeville Police Department is. The team effort allowed us to bring justice to this family, track and locate the suspect and keep rest of the community safe. I would also like to thank the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team, ALEA SBI, and Houston County Sheriffs Office for their assistance with this case.” -Chief Eric Blankenship”

