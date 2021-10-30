Tuskegee falls to Kentucky State 42-35

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Kentucky State Thorobreds Saturday.

Louis Williams and the Tuskegee offense finished with 425 total yards.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium

The Thorobreds get on the board first with a recovered fumble in the endzone.

However, Tuskegee answers back. Ivonte Patterson takes it 17-yards to tie it up.

The Golden Tigers and the Thorobreds were tied up 7-7 going into the first quarter.

Kentucky strikes with 13:33 to go in the second quarter. Otis Odom takes the ball 33-yards to put the Thorobreds in the lead.

But, the Golden Tigers answer. With 9:27 left before halftime, Patterson takes it to the endzone to tie it up.

But the Thorobreds strike again. With over seven minutes left in the second, Odom takes it to the house for the 59-yard touchdown.

However, the Golden Tigers strike back. Williams finds Jamaal Pritchett for the 18-yard touchdown.

Tuskegee and Kentucky State were tied up 21-21 heading into halftime.

The Thorobreds would take the lead with a field goal.

With 5:40 left in the third, Brett Sylve helps extend Kentucky State’s lead.

The Thorobreds had the lead 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 12:51 left in the game, the Golden Tigers strike. Williams carries it two-yards for the touchdown.

But, Kentucky State adds more points to the board with a 40-yard field goal.

With 2:41 left to play, Kentucky State answers. Brett Sylve carries it 16-yards to extend the Thorobreds’ lead.

The Golden Tigers answer. With 53 seconds remaining, Williams hooks up with Jamal Couch for the 17-yard touchdown.

But, the Thorobreds won the game 42-35.

Williams finished with 342 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

The Thorobreds offense finished with 433 total yards.

The Golden Tigers fall to 3-6 in the season. They’ll head to Fairfield to take on Miles College with kickoff at 1 p.m.

