Headland’s PawFest returns to the square

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There were both tricks and treats at Headlands Pawfest Saturday afternoon. C.H.A.R.M, Inc. held their 14th annual event benefitng the Headland Animal Shelter.

Several pets competed in the costume pageant, showing off their best tricks and getting a treat. Pets were dressed as lady bugs, super heroes, minions, pumpkins and even a bride and groom costume.

There were a lot of happy faces on the Headland square, especially since the event didn’t happen last year due to COVID. Organizers tell News 4 this years fundraiser is more important than ever.

The shelter strictly runs off of donations. Jo Geisler, board member, said every dollar helps.

“We provide for all of the needs of the dogs including food, cleaning supplies, shelter improvements, medical care, we spay and neuter all of the dogs,” Geisler said.

The Headland Animal Shelter currently has four dogs who have heart worms, each of them requiring treatments. Geisler said this goes above and beyond their normal vetting.

However, fundraisers like this help make these treatments possible.

