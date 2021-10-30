Fall Like Weather

SYNOPSIS- A much calmer weather pattern this weekend. Temperatures will peak in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. A chilly weekend for trick or treating but we will be dry. The rest of the week looks like a typical fall pattern with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The next chance of rain comes into play next Friday but the chance is low at this point.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 71. Winds NW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, showers and storms late. Low near 50°. Light NW 10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76°

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77°

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10kts Seas 2-4 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.