Advertisement

Fall Like Weather

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS-  A much calmer weather pattern this weekend. Temperatures will peak in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. A chilly weekend for trick or treating but we will be dry. The rest of the week looks like a typical fall pattern with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The next chance of rain comes into play next Friday but the chance is low at this point.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 71. Winds NW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly Cloudy, showers and storms late. Low near 50°. Light NW 10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76°

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77°

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10kts Seas 2-4 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Randy Anderson announces his candidacy for Houston County sheriff on October 29, 2021.
“Deputy Randy” seeking to become Houston County sheriff
Abbeville police investigating deadly shooting
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 29, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-29
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-29
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 28, 2021
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service