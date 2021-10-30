Advertisement

Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Friday to block a COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

WBRC previously reported that the federal order signed by President Biden would require all employees at the University of Alabama and Auburn University systems to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The order says those employees must be fully vaccinated by December 8 unless they have an approved medical, disability, or religious exemption. If the universities don’t comply with the new order, they could face losing hundreds of millions of dollars through federal contracts and awards.

Marshall says the vaccine mandate is illegal.

“Today, I filed suit to halt President Biden’s lawless and authoritarian federal-contractor vaccine mandate, which is a contemptible infringement upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers. Biden has again demonstrated open disdain for the rule of law in seizing power Congress never gave him. And all to impose a mandate that threatens to further wreck our economy and people’s lives by denying countless workers the ability to feed their families simply for daring to oppose this get-jabbed-or-get-fired dictate,” said Attorney General Marshall.

If you’d like to read the lawsuit filed by attorneys general from multiple states, you can click here.

