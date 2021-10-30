Advertisement

ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety

The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11.
The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, more Alabamians will soon become eligible for the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, 28 million American children will become eligible.

“So I still think we’re looking into the middle of next week for all of this activity and then to be potentially able to administer vaccine, again the later part of next week or the first of the following week. Again, all contingent upon more guidance,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the push continues to vaccinate those who are already eligible for the shots.

On Saturday, two vaccine clinics will be available at the Jubilee Center in Montgomery and on 202 Lancaster St. in Wetumpka.

Landers says even though case numbers are on the decline, the delta variant is still especially contagious.

Trick or treating and many college football games are expected to draw large groups over the weekend and Landers is encouraging participants to follow all safety guidelines that have been put in place.

“Continue to wear your mask. Continue to follow your mitigation. Again, we’re seeing a decrease in this, but as I remind people, if you’ve not been vaccinated you don’t want to be one of the last ones in this getting COVID and still spreading it to other people,” Landers said.

Landers says still the best weapon against COVID-19 is being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Randy Anderson announces his candidacy for Houston County sheriff on October 29, 2021.
“Deputy Randy” seeking to become Houston County sheriff
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
WWSB Generic Stock 2
Florida school bus driver accused of DUI following crash
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M

Latest News

Farmer Bryce Wrigley stands in his fields of barley. He switched to a no-till method of...
Alabama receives $500k grant to address mental health of farmers
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Dr. David Kimberlin, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor at Children’s of Alabama, says the...
Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor urges parents to get children vaccinated
A backlog of results from a large laboratory is now being added to the state’s statistics.
ADPH: Spike in COVID cases is from lab backlog
Medical experts are requesting for people with O-negative, O-positive, and A-B blood to donate...
American Red Cross in need of certain blood types in nationwide shortage