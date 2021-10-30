Abbeville police investigating overnight shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police confirm they have made an arrest in an overnight shooting. It happened in the Girard area.

Chief Eric Blakenship said in a Facebook post that K-9 units were deployed to apprehend the suspect. A follow-up to the post confirmed a suspect was in custody. Chief Blankenship said additional information would be provided later in a press release.

