Advertisement

Abbeville police investigating overnight shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police confirm they have made an arrest in an overnight shooting. It happened in the Girard area.

Chief Eric Blakenship said in a Facebook post that K-9 units were deployed to apprehend the suspect. A follow-up to the post confirmed a suspect was in custody. Chief Blankenship said additional information would be provided later in a press release.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Randy Anderson announces his candidacy for Houston County sheriff on October 29, 2021.
“Deputy Randy” seeking to become Houston County sheriff
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
WWSB Generic Stock 2
Florida school bus driver accused of DUI following crash
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M

Latest News

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp leads lawsuit against Pres. Biden over vaccine manadate
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11.
ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 29, 2021