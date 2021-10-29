Advertisement

Valdosta couple pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Jayson and Kara Wright
Jayson and Kara Wright(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A couple in Valdosta has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, according to a press release from the office of Peter Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jayson E. Wright, 35, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography on Oct. 28, the release states. Co-defendant, Kara Wright, 32, of Valdosta, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on June 10.

Background:

According to court documents, Jayson and Kara exploited and manipulated children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed. Information gathered during the investigation uncovered that Jayson was involved in the Valdosta area Boy Scouts of America from Aug. 2015 until Aug. 2020.

“Jayson Wright and his wife committed heinous and unthinkable acts upon innocent children and did so repeatedly over a number of years. We will seek a sentence commensurate with the egregious conduct involved in this case,” said Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold Jayson and Kara Wright along with all child predators--fully accountable for exploiting and victimizing the most vulnerable.”

Leary’s office said both Jayson and Kara are facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years with a possible maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment to be followed by no less than five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on each count. In addition, both defendants will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. Their sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Parents and guardians whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara are encouraged to contact the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division at (229) 671-2950.

