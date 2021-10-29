Students win 334′s “red ribbon week” poster competition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Red Ribbon Week” is wrapping up across the Wiregrass.

It’s a national initiative to promote drug abuse awareness.

In honor of the week, 334 Prevention surprised students today who won their poster contest.

The theme was “drug free looks like me.”

Highland Elementary’s Kinsley Ward took home first place for the middle age group.

Ramaya Kimes from Girard Primary won the youth age group.

Winners were chosen based off incorporation of the theme, originality, and creativity.

“It all starts with these young age groups, it’s not just for teenagers and older individuals, it starts at this really young age,” explains Julie Dobbs, Community Outreach Coordinator for 334 Prevention. “So, for us to be able to come in and have these #WiregrassGoesRed dress-up themed days, to show their visible commitment, and promote this drug-free Wiregrass that we’re working towards.”

Houston Academy’s Aniston Harrison won the contest for the teen group but was not at school to receive her certificate.

