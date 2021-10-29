Advertisement

Protest against vaccine mandates held outside Statehouse

Demonstrators held signs and marched around the Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.
Demonstrators held signs and marched around the Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of protestors marched outside the Alabama Statehouse to oppose vaccine mandates ahead of Thursday’s special session.

Some of those in attendance were frustrated health care workers who were required to receive the vaccine or lose their job under President Joe Biden’s mandate.

“I was a dental hygienist, and I was on vacation,” said Wendy Pickering from Spanish Fort. “My boss sent me a text telling me I was terminated. He told me it was because I didn’t get vaccinated.”

Pickering believes House Bill 31 is a solution to relieve health care workers.

“We need our nurses,” Pickering said. “They’re already short-staffed.”

Demonstrators called on legislators and Gov. Kay Ivey to introduce House Bill 31, which would ban vaccine mandates in the state.

“I just feel like it’s unconstitutional to tell someone that you have to get a vaccine or be forced to get a vaccine,” bill sponsor Rep. Ritchie Whorton said. “Now I’m not against vaccine, but I’m against vaccine mandates.”

The bill would need a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate to be brought up in the special session.

“There’s tens of thousands of Alabamians who are about to lose their job because Joe Biden mandated a vaccine that they don’t want to get,” Sen. Andrew Sorrell said. “Now I am not an anti-vax person, but I am a pro-liberty person, and I don’t think anybody should have a vaccination forced on them.”

Protestors said the cause is an urgent one.

The special session will last at least five days and will cap off at 12 days.

Marchers said they walked around the Statehouse building seven times to resemble the march around the Walls of Jericho in the Bible.

Jasmine Lindley supports protestors’ rights to organize and voice their concerns. In fact, she supports the overall message on medical freedom, but wished it applied to other topics like abortion.

“Unite for medical freedom, heck yes,” Lindley said. “Let’s unite for women’s medical freedom as well. Let women make the choice of whether or whether not to have a baby. So a lot of these signs I totally agree with.”

Protesters also made their way within the building and could be seen in the hallway outside the chamber.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Wednesday Night Storms

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-29
Breezy this afternoon
One local neighborhood is finding it hard to bare with some unwanted guests...
Bears spotted in local neighborhoods
DFD raises more than $13,000 for Children's of Alabama
Dothan Fire raises more than $10k for Children’s of Alabama
DFD raises more than $13,000 for Children's of Alabama
Dothan Fire raises more than $10k for Children’s of Alabama