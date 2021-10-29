Frite Nite Returns to Fort Rucker Riding Stables

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - Halloween is quickly approaching and if you’re looking to get spooked, Fort Rucker is the place to be!

After taking last year off due to COVID-19, Frite Nite is returning to the riding stables. Those in attendance will experience a short video and trailer ride before making their way to a walk-through haunted trail, that features over six different experiences along the way.

“Well, I know the patrons are pretty excited about it we’ve got a lot of them that are participating in it and it’s just really neat to have it back where it belongs,” said Joan Varner - Program Manager for Fort Rucker Riding Stables.

“Frite Nite Returns” will be held Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th beginning at 7pm, the last tickets will be sold at 10pm.

Tickets are 10 dollars each and must be purchased with cash. You need to be at least 12 years old to attend.

If you need to get a visitors pass you can do so Friday until 4pm at either the Daleville or Ozark Visitors Centers and Saturday until 4pm only at the Daleville Visitors Center.

