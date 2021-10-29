Fort Rucker Highbluff Stageing field gets updated fire station

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday morning a hose cutting ceremony was held in celebration for an upgrade that was long overdue.

“Something we talk about is just having the ability to take care of the job and get it done right and having the abilities to have upgraded equipment like that and have that capacity to hold it is something that we need to take seriously,” said SPC. Kevin Lamar Killens - Crew chief

The updated station will give Fort Rucker firefighters the advancements they need to complete their jobs.

“The new facility contains bedrooms which the old field does not in addition to that the bay is bigger, so it allows for a striker unit in case that we potentially upgrade to that which also gives us an increase response,’ said Killens.

All while giving a better peace of mind of safety to the aviators.

“They’re focused really on the army aviation training mission we have to make sure that we have army aviators ready for our nation and ready for our army we wouldn’t be able to do that if we were worried about what would happen if there was a mishap if we had to land if there was a fire we trust our firefighters here on the ground to take care of that and they take that critical mission seriously and they do a great job,” said Col. Robert Holcome - Garrison Commander.

This new fire station is opening the door for additional improvements in the future.

