Advertisement

Fort Rucker Highbluff Stageing field gets updated fire station

FORT RUCKER FIRE STATION
FORT RUCKER FIRE STATION(FORT RUCKER FIRE STATION)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday morning a hose cutting ceremony was held in celebration for an upgrade that was long overdue.

“Something we talk about is just having the ability to take care of the job and get it done right and having the abilities to have upgraded equipment like that and have that capacity to hold it is something that we need to take seriously,” said SPC. Kevin Lamar Killens - Crew chief

The updated station will give Fort Rucker firefighters the advancements they need to complete their jobs.

“The new facility contains bedrooms which the old field does not in addition to that the bay is bigger, so it allows for a striker unit in case that we potentially upgrade to that which also gives us an increase response,’ said Killens.

All while giving a better peace of mind of safety to the aviators.

“They’re focused really on the army aviation training mission we have to make sure that we have army aviators ready for our nation and ready for our army we wouldn’t be able to do that if we were worried about what would happen if there was a mishap if we had to land if there was a fire we trust our firefighters here on the ground to take care of that and they take that critical mission seriously and they do a great job,” said Col. Robert Holcome - Garrison Commander.

This new fire station is opening the door for additional improvements in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Wednesday Night Storms

Latest News

FRITE NITE RETURNS TO FORT RUCKER
Frite Nite Returns to Fort Rucker Riding Stables
TREATS FOR TROOPS
The Dothan Career Center wants to give soldiers some sweet treats
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-29
Breezy this afternoon
Demonstrators held signs and marched around the Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.
Protest against vaccine mandates held outside Statehouse