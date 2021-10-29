Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week: Early County Senior Tyler Winns

By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - Our week 9 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Early County senior Tyler Winns.

Winns was able to take the field for the first time all season, and join his teammates on Senior Night after winning his battle with cancer.

He also played the first play of the game against Cook.

