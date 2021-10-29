Dothan Fire raises more than $10k for Children’s of Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Children’s of Alabama Hospital is receiving a hefty donation from Wiregrass first responders.

The Dothan Fire Department has raised more than $10,000 through its “Going for Gold” campaign.

The department kicks off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with an event at the end of August where they sell t-shirts and bring awareness to childhood cancer.

The funds raised will go towards the developmental therapeutic program.

This is the second largest amount the department has raised since starting it in 2014 and one of the largest donations to Children’s of Alabama from the Wiregrass area.

“We’ve got many families in our community that are battling this each and every day so we are going to do whatever we can do to help those families and we are very proud of this $13,100 we are able to donate this year,” said David Hasty, Chief of Prevention, Dothan Fire Department.

In total, the Dothan Fire Department has donated $90,000 to the Alabama Children’s Hospital since 2014.

