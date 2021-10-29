Advertisement

The Dothan Career Center wants to give soldiers some sweet treats

You can donate any week-day, from 7:30 until 4:30 through November 12th.
TREATS FOR TROOPS
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Career Center is sending extra Halloween candy to hospitalized veterans and troops stationed overseas, through the program, Treats for Troops, with a national non-profit called Soldiers’ Angels.

“Well, one of the Soldiers’ Angels’ mottos is that ‘no soldier goes unloved’, and they have sacrificed everything for us, and so this is just a small contribution that we can give back to them,” said Cara Reeves - Manager of Dothan Career Center.

Reeves says donations from the community will ensure they have enough candy to send.

If you would like to help, stop by the Dothan Career Center any week-day, from 7:30 until 4:30 through November 12th.

We’re told kids who share their candy with soldiers will get a little prize.

