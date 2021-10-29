Donate to food bank at local “trunk or treat”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re still looking to “trunk or treat” before the weekend ends, Sunset Memorial Park has got you covered Saturday night!

Their drive-thru event will feature several Halloween vendors handing out candy.

Sunset is also collecting donations for the Wiregrass Area Foodbank.

Organizers say they have two big boxes waiting to be filled up with food!

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun, kids are in the car, they’re excited, it’s so much fun,” says Robert Byrd, Funeral Director at Sunset Memorial Park. “We have about 20 vendors that will be here, they’ll set up scare events, last time they had a gentleman dressed up in a white suit with a chain saw, and it’s so much fun and the kids are screaming.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

