“Deputy Randy” seeking to become Houston County sheriff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Randy Anderson announced Friday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for Houston County sheriff. “I’ve had a calling for service all my life,” Anderson told News 4.

He retired after 30 years with the sheriff’s office, including several as a patrol supervisor. However, he believes his career is best remembered as the sole Houston County school resource officer that earned him the nickname “Deputy Randy.”

Anderson’s biggest concern is what he calls escalating violence in the Dothan area. “You’ve got a three-year-old child getting shot, you’ve got people scared to go shopping, you’ve got people scared in their houses at night. We want to give people more of a sense of security,” Anderson said.

He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff four years ago, but believes he has better chances of victory this time. In 2018, he could not campaign until his retirement became official, Anderson said. “You’ll see me out (campaigning) more,” he promises.

Anderson, now a part-time sworn officer for the Dothan Police Department, opposes incumbent Donald Valenza.

The Republican primary in is May.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.