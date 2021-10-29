Cool Start To The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – A bit of a fall chill continues into the weekend. We’ll see lows in the lower 50s, with highs only reaching the middle 60s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Sunday as we begin to warm again into the 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance. High near 66°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 75° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.