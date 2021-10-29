Advertisement

Cool Start To The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A bit of a fall chill continues into the weekend. We’ll see lows in the lower 50s, with highs only reaching the middle 60s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Sunday as we begin to warm again into the 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 51°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance. High near 66°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 75° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

