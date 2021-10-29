Breezy this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Very breezy throughout the day today temperatures will only make it into the middle 60s for highs. The weekend looks great with cooler temperatures and party cloudy skies. The start of next week things will warm back up a little into the lower to middle 70s staying dry through Thursday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds W 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 69° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 30 kts. Seas 10-13 ft

