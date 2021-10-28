Advertisement

Wiregrass Area Food Bank Holiday Harvest happening now

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is hosting its annual Holiday Harvest food drive for the first time since the start of the pandemic today (Thursday, October 29, 2021).

Volunteers are outside of the southside Walmart on South Oates Street until 6 p.m.

The food bank is asking for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to make sure nobody goes hungry during the holiday season.

“When we see people donate, it brings a lot of joy to my heart to know that we care about each other,” says volunteer April Wilson. “We kind of live in a tumultuous time right now, and that human compassion goes a long way.”

The food bank says it does 75 percent of it’s annual distribution during the holiday season in October, November, and December, and this is the first of many more events to come.

WTVY-TV’s Miracle on Foster Street food drive has been scheduled for December 9th.

