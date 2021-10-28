Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A wife is leaning on the power of prayer as she sits beside her husband’s hospital bed following a horrific accident while working at the Pascagoula shipyard.

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in an accident aboard a ship under construction.

An Ingalls spokesperson confirmed a tank tester was injured while working on the USS Fort Lauderdale LPD 28 under construction.

Robin Wade said her husband suffered severe brain trauma and multiple facial fractures when he opened a pressurized tank. She told WLOX News Now her husband’s chances of recovering were virtually zero when he arrived at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A day later his prognosis slightly improved.

“The power of prayer seems to be working,” Wade said.

Randy Wade will undergo surgery to relieve the swelling on his brain and will be placed into a medically induced coma for seven days, according to his wife. Robin said she is finding strength in the hundreds of messages on social media and the family and friends at the hospital.

“We are trying to hang in there and hang on to any glimmer of hope, but not false hope,” Wade said.

Randy has worked at Ingalls for 25 years and his wife said he was planning to retire on November 24th. She also said that the accident happened on their 9th anniversary.

An Ingalls spokesperson said out of respect for the family he could not elaborate on what kind of work was taking place at the time of the accident.

In a statement to WLOX News Now, a spokesperson said “Ingalls Shipbuilding emergency services responded immediately to address the employee’s injury and coordinated transportation to a local hospital. Ingalls is working to support the family of our employee during this time of need and taking the appropriate steps to better understand what happened, and to prevent an incident like this in the future.”

According to the Facebook page for the USS Fort Lauderdale LPD 28, the vessel underwent its first sea trials last week.

The ship was docked pier-side at the shipyard when the accident occurred. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the accident.

