Tasty, nutty treats kick off NPF

By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival recipe contest was filled with peanut treats Thursday.

Pies, cookies cakes, and other peanut treats were entered into the contest by students and adults.

“The recipe contest really features the peanut. So they [contest entrants] are excited,” said NPF recipe chair Beth Taylor. “They are working year-round on what recipe they’re going to do -- how they’re going to tweak it, make it different. A lot of them come in, and they’re already talking about what they’re going to do next year, just being inspired by what they see here.”

Each entry was judged on taste, texture, and peanut usage in the treat.

The winners get grand prizes, as well as bragging rights.

The winners also get to ride in the National Peanut Festival Parade.

