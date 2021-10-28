Advertisement

Share your Halloween pictures for News 4 This Morning

Send us your pictures of costumes and/or decorations and they could air Friday morning!
The CDC says participating in traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties is considered...
The CDC says participating in traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties is considered "high risk" during the pandemic.(CDC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Halloween is almost here! Using the widget below, send us pictures of you, your family, or your pets dressed up in costumes for the holiday! Or, you can share photos of your Halloween decorations. They could air Friday on News 4 This Morning!

